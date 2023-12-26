Christmas: Highest temp shoots up to 26 degree C

Kolkata: Due to a cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal, Christmas in Kolkata remained relatively warmer this year, with the day’s minimum temperature rising to around 17 degree Celsius with the highest temperature of the day shooting up to 26.



Due to an incursion of moisture from the Bay of Bengal following a cyclonic circulation, mercury has risen in south Bengal districts and Kolkata. City’s lowest temperature hovered at 16.9, around 2 degrees above normal. The city on the day of Christmas last year had seen the lowest temperature at 17.2 degree Celsius. Several South Bengal districts witnessed fog early in the morning hours.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore, for the next few days, the day’s minimum temperature in Kolkata will remain around 17 to 18 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature will hover around 25 to 27 degrees Celsius.

The sky mostly remained overcast on the day of Christmas in Kolkata and several South Bengal districts. After that the weather will turn dry. The winter spell was cut short due to the rise in temperature even in the western districts of Bengal such as Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram and West Burdwan. Minimum temperature has been hovering at around 13-14 in many of the western districts.

The MeT office had earlier predicted that the city dwellers would witness a comparatively hotter Christmas this year. It had also forecast that a low pressure would form over Bay of Bengal towards the end of December pushing the mercury up further.

Temperature may be on the higher side during the New Year. The cold spell has been continuing in the state since December 12 but it was slightly hampered on Christmas day. Many of the North Bengal districts will witness light to moderate fog in the early morning hours. Temperature in North Bengal will mostly remain unchanged, the weather office said.