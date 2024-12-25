Christmas Eve: Over 11K prosecuted for violating traffic norms across city

Kolkata: Kolkata Police on Christmas Eve prosecuted over 11,000 motorists for violating traffic norms across the city during a special drive against errant drivers and two-wheeler riders.

Keeping the rush during the festive season in mind, Kolkata Traffic Police started a special drive against the errant motorists well ahead.

Apart from the routine prosecution throughout the day, special night-long naka checking started on December 20. Till December 23, police had prosecuted 45,505 motorists for violating traffic norms.

On December 24, a total of 11,452 motorists were booked for disobeying traffic rules. While 2039 persons were prosecuted for traffic signal violation about 62 motorists were arrested and booked for drunken driving. This apart, about 1000 two-wheeler riders were prosecuted for not wearing helmets, while 161 two-wheeler riders were booked for triple riding. These apart, about 552 motorists were prosecuted for overspeeding while 178 riders were booked for rash driving. For several other violations of traffic rules, more than 7000 motorists were booked. Police sources informed that every night from 10 pm onwards naka checking is being conducted at strategic locations jointly by the traffic guards and local police stations.

This naka-checking drive will continue till the end of the first week of January to prevent the dominance of errant motorists. Earlier, Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Manoj Kumar Verma had said that special arrangements related to traffic have been made to ensure smooth vehicular movement across the city including in and around Park Street and other hotspots for the people.