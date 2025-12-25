Christmas Eve: 382 motorists prosecuted, 77 arrested

Kolkata: Kolkata Police has prosecuted 382 motorists and arrested 77 persons for disorderly conduct on Christmas Eve night across the city.

On December 24, 382 motorists were booked for disobeying traffic rules. About 87 two-wheeler riders were prosecuted for not wearing helmets, while 34 two-wheeler riders were booked for triple riding. This apart, 73 motorists were booked for drunken driving while 77 motorists were prosecuted for rash driving.

For several other violations of traffic rules, 111 motorists were prosecuted. Police sources informed that from Christmas Eve every night from 10 pm onwards naka checking is being conducted at strategic locations jointly by the traffic guards and local police stations.

This naka-checking drive will continue till the end of the first week of January to prevent the dominance of errant motorists. It may be mentioned that elaborate police arrangements have been enforced in and around the Park Street, Esplanade and Maidan areas to prevent any untoward incident during festive season.

Apart from the conventional police arrangements, cops of Anti Rowdy Squad (ARS) along with women police personnel in plain clothes have been deployed in Park Street and other crowded places during the festive season.