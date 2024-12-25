Christmas celebrations bring cheer in Raiganj

Raiganj: Christmas was celebrated with enthusiasm across Raiganj in North Dinajpur on Wednesday, drawing large crowds to various cathedrals and festive events.

The St. Bishop Cathedral at Chhatparua, 8 kilometres from Raiganj town, witnessed a significant turnout. A grand fair held in the cathedral premises added to the festive spirit.

Father Babla Mandal of St. Joseph Cathedral said: “People from North Dinajpur, Malda, and South Dinajpur districts came to pray and light candles for blessings. The fair offers handicrafts, children’s toys, and cooking utensils and will continue till December 26.”

Meanwhile, the Raiganj Municipality, in collaboration with the Raiganj Social Welfare Institute (Caritas), hosted the Christmas celebrations at the Caritas premises on NS Road. The event included a blood donation camp, where around 100 youths participated, and a cultural programme featuring local artists. NS Road was beautifully decorated with colourful lights, attracting long queues of visitors to enjoy the Christmas arrangements. Similar celebrations were observed at cathedrals in Altapur (Karandighi), Rasanpur, and Asmanhaat (Hemtabad). The vibrant celebrations of Christmas in the district brought joy and unity, making Christmas a memorable occasion for residents and visitors alike.

Sandip Biswas, Chairperson of Raiganj Municipality, expressed satisfaction with the festive arrangements and stated: “We organise Christmas celebrations at Raiganj Caritas based on public demand. The illumination and events have been well-received

by the community.”