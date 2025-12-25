Christmas Blessings

Mamata Banerjee at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Rosary on Christmas Eve. Taking to social media, she stated, ‘Christmas brings with it a message of unity, peace, and compassion that rises above all divisions. As I do every year, I had the honour of attending the midnight mass at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Rosary in Burrabazar, Kolkata. In the presence of the Archbishop of Calcutta, I joined in prayer, seeking blessings for the health, happiness, prosperity, and well-being of all. The warmth of the Christmas spirit lit up the lanes of Bengal, filling hearts with hope, peace, and togetherness. As this sacred season draws to a close, may its message of kindness, forgiveness, and compassion stay with us, guiding us into a New Year filled with optimism, brightness, and promise. Wishing everyone a joyful season and a wonderful year ahead’