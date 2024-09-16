Christian Community to appeal to CM for resolution of key issues

DARJEELING: The All Christian Minority Organisation (ACMO) will be sending a memorandum to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with a charter of demands. Topping the list is the appeal for the formation of a North Bengal Christian Development Council. Issuing of minority certificates by the government; Christian population census; land for burial ground in tea gardens along with



holiday for tea garden workers for Christmas and Easter

also find mention.

“We would appeal to the Chief Minister to constitute a North Bengal Christian Development Board for the benefit and all round development of the large Christian population residing in North Bengal,” stated Reverend Samuel Bagh, chairman, ACMO.

An emergency meeting of the ACMO took place in Darjeeling on Saturday, attended by representatives of 60 churches. The gathering focused on discussing various issues and challenges facing the Christian community. “For certain government benefits, including job reservations, minority certificates are required. As the government does not issue minority certificates, the registered Churches have been issuing these. However, in many cases, certificates issued by the Churches are not valid and our children are not able to avail the government benefits. We would request the government to issue minority certificates based on the details in the Aadhar cards and EPIC. The same can then be used in other states also,” added the chairman. He stated that he has already spoken to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding this.

“We have a large population in the Hills and in these regions. However, owing to lack of a proper population census, we miss out on many benefits which otherwise we are eligible for. Hence, we appeal to the government to immediately conduct a Christian population census,” added Pastor Ajay, member, Central Committee, ACMO.

Highlighting specific problems, Pastor Ajay stated that tea garden workers are unable to attend Church service during Christmas and Easter as there is no holiday on these two occasions in tea gardens.

“We would request the Chief Minister to take up this issue with the tea garden management so that tea gardens announce holidays on these two occasions for Christians to attend Church. Another major problem faced by most religious communities residing in tea gardens is burial ground. No Objection Certificates are required from tea garden management in case of requirements for burial in case of a death. We would like the Chief Minister to take up this matter so that designated burial grounds are earmarked in tea gardens,” added Bagh.