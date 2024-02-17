‘Chowringhee’ actress Anjana Bhowmick passes away at 79

KOLKATA: On Saturday at 10.30 am, veteran Bengali actress Anjana Bhowmick breathed her last at a private hospital in Kolkata. She was 79 and is survived by two daughters – Nilanjanaa Senguptaa, married to actor Jisshu Sengupta, and



Chandana Sharma.

On Friday night, the actress was admitted to a south Kolkata hospital due to respiratory problems. On Saturday, she passed away after struggling with age-related issues for a long time.

Following her death, family members and Bengali celebrities like Srijit Mukerji and Arindam Sil visited the hospital to pay their respects.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mourned the veteran actress Anjana's passing. She praised Anjana’s three-decade-long career, highlighting her popular films like 'Pratham Basanta,' 'Mahasweta,' 'Nayika Sangbad,' and 'Thana Theke Aschi.' Anjana also received a special award from the West Bengal government in 2012 for her contributions to the industry.

The actress is remembered for her brilliant onscreen collaborations with Bengali matinee idol Uttam Kumar in films like ‘Chowringhee’, ‘Nayika Sangbad’, ‘Rajdrohi’, ‘Kokhono Megh’, and ‘Roudra Chhaya’. She also had a successful onscreen pairing with Soumitra Chattopadhyay in ‘Mahashweta’.

Born in December 1944 in Cooch Behar, she was initially named Arati. Later, she married naval officer Anil Sharma. Starting her film career at the age of 20 with the 1964 film 'Anustup Chhanda', she began a notable journey in the world of cinema. In the entertainment world, she was named ‘Anjana’.