Chowkidari Tax: Allegations of irregularities spark row in BJP-ruled Chandpur Panchayat

Malda: Allegations of irregularities in the deduction of ‘Chowkidari Tax’ under the state government’s Samabyathi scheme have stirred up controversy in the Chandpur region of Malda’s Bamangola block.

Opposition leader Ranjit Oraon owing allegiance to the TMC in the Panchayat, has accused BJP Panchayat leader Papia Dhali Sarkar of exploiting grieving families by deducting excessive taxes in the name of deceased individuals.

According to Oraon, on January 5, beneficiaries from the Dangi area visited the Panchayat office to claim financial assistance under the Samabyathi scheme, meant to support families of the deceased. However, they were allegedly informed that outstanding Chowkidari Tax amounts had to be settled to receive the funds. While the official tax rate is Rs 50, some beneficiaries were reportedly charged as much as Rs 100, Rs 200, and even Rs 300, sparking anger and resentment. Oraon has condemned the act, dubbing it unethical and exploitation of vulnerable families. “It is shocking that the Panchayat is using this scheme to extract money from people who are already in distress. This is blatant mismanagement and a clear violation of public trust,” he stated. Responding to the allegations, Papia Dhali Sarkar dismissed them as baseless. She clarified that the collected amounts were legitimate dues as per government records. “We are simply collecting the pending Chowkidari Tax owed in the names of individuals. All transactions are documented, and the opposition is welcome to review them,” she asserted.

The incident has triggered widespread outrage across the block, with residents demanding greater transparency in the administration of welfare schemes. Meanwhile, the opposition has called for an independent inquiry into the matter to ensure justice for the affected families.