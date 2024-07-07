Chowbaga: Fire breaks out at godown

Kolkata: A major fire broke out at a plastic godown at Chowbaga in Anandapur on Sunday afternoon.



Though nobody was injured in the fire, one person suffered injury as he jumped from the first floor to save himself. The blaze was controlled after almost one-and-a-half hours with the help of nine fire tenders.

According to sources, around 5:15 pm on Sunday, the fire broke out inside a plastic godown full of plastic located at 90/210, West Chowbaga Road in Anandapur. As it was a Sunday, the godown was closed but a person identified as Gopal was inside the godown jumped from the first floor of the two-storied building to save himself. He was rushed to a private hospital nearby where he is undergoing treatment.

As the gutted building is located in the middle of several residential buildings, local residents became panic stricken. As a precautionary measure, all the buildings around the gutted godown were evacuated. Fire fighters started spraying water from the roof of the residential buildings which helped them to control the flames quickly. Around 6:30 pm, the blaze was controlled.

Controversy cropped up about how a godown full of plastic which is an inflammable object was running in a residential area.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Till last reports came in, the cooling process was being carried out.