Chopra worker assaulted by Bihar miscreants, tension prevails

Raiganj: Tension prevailed along the Bengal–Bihar border area of Sonapur under Chopra police station after a local worker was brutally assaulted by alleged miscreants from Bihar on Monday afternoon.

The injured person has been identified as Mahammad Nijamuddin, a resident of Sonapur. According to sources, Nijamuddin was returning home from his workplace in the border area when he was suddenly attacked by one Karim Rahaman along with two others,the residents of Bihar . The assailants reportedly beat him mercilessly, causing serious injuries to his face and head. Hearing his cries for help, local residents rushed to the spot, prompting the attackers to flee towards the Bihar side of the border. The injured worker was rescued by villagers and his relatives and was immediately admitted to Dalua Hospital in Chopra for treatment.

Speaking from his hospital bed, Nijamuddin said, “I had no prior dispute with the attackers and could not ascertain the reason behind the assault. Several villagers had earlier faced similar attacks by miscreants. We demand swift police action against them”. Police from Chopra Police Station reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Suraj Thapa, Inspector-in-Charge of Chopra Police Station, stated , “ Legal action would be taken against the accused and efforts were underway to nab the miscreants at the earliest.”