Chopra Women Congress prez joins TMC

RAIGANJ: In a significant political shift, Muskan Parvin, the President of the Chopra Women Congress Committee, along with more than 100 followers, joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in a joining programme held on Monday evening.

The event took place in front of the Majhiwali Gram Panchayat office in Chopra, with Chopra MLA Hamidul Rahaman formally handing over the TMC flag to Parvin and her supporters.

Muskan Parvin, who had been associated with the Congress for a long time, explained her decision to switch parties by citing her desire to serve the common people, a mission she felt was hindered within Congress. She also praised the numerous developmental projects introduced by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, which, according to Parvin, are significantly benefiting the public. “Being attracted to such development works, I have joined TMC. In our state, we must fight against the BJP. TMC is the only party that actively takes on this challenge,” she said.

Chopra MLA Hamidul Rahaman praised Muskan Parvin’s move, calling her a promising leader who will strengthen their party. He predicted the opposition, which secured 40,000 votes in the last election, will struggle to reach 10,000 in the upcoming assembly elections.