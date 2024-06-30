Chopra: Woman and youth mobbed, one held

Raiganj: Police have started a suo moto case and arrested a man in connection with the alleged mobbing of a woman and youth in Chopra, North Dinajpur. The incident allegedly occurred at Dighalgaon village in Chopra of North Dinajpur district.



Amaresh Singha, IC Chopra Police Station, said: “We have started a suo moto case in connection with this. We have arrested one Tajmul Hoque alias JCB. Investigations are on to identify others involved. The victims have been provided police security.”

Both the victims are married and were engaged in this alleged extramarital affair.

The local people had previously warned them asking them to part ways.

When they refused, a large mob beat them up severely. The incident has gone viral on social media.