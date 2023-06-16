Chopra violence: 17 held, CPI(M) to move HC to seek extra time for filing nomination

Raiganj: At least 17 persons have been arrested so far in connection with the violence that erupted in Chopra. The Superintendent of Police of Islampur Police District Jasprit Singh said: “We have already arrested 17 persons so far in connection with the incident. Investigations are on.”



Meanwhile, CPI(M) leaders of Chopra of North Dinajpur district have decided to move Calcutta High Court with the appeal to allow them time to file nominations in Panchayat elections. It was reported that Opposition parties, including CPI(M), could not file nominations in three Zilla Parishad seats and 24 seats of Panchayat Samity in Chopra, North Dinajpur owing to an alleged attack on Thursday. Only an independent candidate managed to file nomination. The CPI(M) has expressed concern that this would automatically ensure the victory of TMC candidates in all Zilla Parishad seats, Panchayat Samity seats and 216 Gram Panchayat seats in Chopra without contest.

The secretary of North Dinajpur CPI(M) committee Anowarul Haque said: “ On Thursday afternoon, CPI(M) and Congress candidates were on the way to file nominations at the BDO office in Chopra. On the way, some goons fired at the rally in which twelve were injured. Six received bullet injuries. Two of them are struggling for life in a nursing home in Siliguri. Not a single candidate filed nominations owing to this attack. We will urge the court to grant us additional time to file nominations in these seats.”

The president of North Dinajpur Congress Committee Mohit Sengupta alleged TMC leaders used their goons in Chopra on Thursday to capture all Panchayat.

In another development, Mozampur Gram Panchayat having 20 seats under Kaliachak 1 block in Malda has the strong possibility for the ruling party Trinamool Congress to win uncontested as no others have filed nomination there so far.

(With inputs from Malda)