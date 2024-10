Raiganj: Two youths died and three others were injured when two bikes they were riding had a head-on collision on the road at Jhoruguchh under Chopra Police Station areas of North Dinajpur district on Sunday night. The deceased have been identified as Bipul Baroi (30), a resident of Kumartol in Chopra and Saddam Hossain (22), a resident of Bidhannagar in Darjeeling district. An investigation has been started, police said.