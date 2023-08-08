Chopra pineapples find markets in other states

Raiganj: As the demand for Chopra pineapples decreased in local markets, their exports to Delhi, Lucknow, Punjab and Haryana have saved the day.



Pineapples are cultivated in villages, including Ariagaon, Sonapur, Teliguchh, Mohanguchh, Purba Chutiakhor, Photamari, Majhiwali, Nandiguchh and Ghinnigaon in Chopra block of North Dinajpur district.

Though exports to other states have brought smiles, farmers complain that they are facing many other difficulties that have resulted in the decrease in produce.

Increase in the price of fertilisers coupled with low rates of fruits in the local market is a cause of concern. Owing to this, farmers are reducing the area of cultivated land for pineapple. The farmers want the government to supply fertiliser at subsidised rates.

Sabed Ali, a pineapple farmer, said: “Production has reduced owing to excessive heat this year. In addition, we had to purchase chemical fertiliser at very high rates. The cost of production has gone up considerably and there is a huge amount of wastage as shelf life is less. This year, we got a market in states like Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Lucknow.”

A single pineapple weighing around 1 kg is being sold at Rs 13 in the wholesale market.

Assistant Director of horticulture of North Dinajpur district, Payel Panja, said: “With respect to taste, our pineapple lags behind. In order to enhance taste, farmers are using organic fertiliser instead of chemicals, which has considerably improved the taste. Apart from Kolkata, now our pineapples are being exported to other states as well. We have urged the government to financially support the pineapple cultivators of our district.”