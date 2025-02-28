Chopra MLA’s security guard mysteriously dies at hotel

Raiganj: Constable Md Sultan Hossain, 51, serving as a security guard to Chopra MLA Hamidul Rahaman, mysteriously died in a hotel room near Teesta More in Islampur, North Dinajpur district on Thursday afternoon.

Hossain, a resident of Sultanganj in Malda, had checked into the hotel with a woman he identified as his wife.

Hossain had been serving as MLA Rahaman’s security guard for over 10 years. The MLA was reportedly in Kolkata attending a Trinamool Congress (TMC) meeting at the time of the incident. According to hotel owner Sudeb Das, Hossain was a familiar guest due to his role as the MLA’s security personnel. Das recounted that Hossain and the woman arrived on Thursday afternoon, stating they had returned from work at the Islampur Court.

While having lunch in their room, Hossain suddenly fell seriously ill.

The woman accompanying him alerted the hotel staff, who promptly transported him to the Islampur Sub-Divisional Hospital. Unfortunately, upon arrival, doctors declared him dead. Police have detained the woman for questioning and are scrutinising the hotel’s CCTV footage as part of their investigation.

Jobby Thomas, the Superintendent of Police of Islampur Police District, stated: “An unnatural death case has been registered.

We detained the woman who was with him and interrogated her.

The CCTV footage of the hotel has been checked. Nothing objectionable has been found so far.”