Chopra landslide victims’ families yet to receive Guv’s promised aid after 18 months

Raiganj: More than one-and-a-half years after four children died in a tragic landslide in a high-drain trench near the India-Bangladesh border in Chopra, the bereaved families allege they are yet to receive the financial assistance promised by the Bengal Governor. The families have now decided to meet the Governor at his Kolkata residence on Wednesday to press for the pending compensation.

On February 12, 2024, four minors Younus Ali (7 years), Mahammad Ali (6), Talab Mahammad (12) and Golam Mustafa (5) lost their lives after falling into a trench at Chetnagachh under Chopra Police Station. The trench had allegedly been dug near a Border Out Post of BSF as part of its border-related activities. The incident triggered widespread grief in the region, prompting visits from state government officials, district authorities and leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

TMC leaders had extended financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to each family in two phases. On February 20, 2024, Governor CV Ananda Bose visited the accident site, met the grieving families and publicly announced an additional Rs 1 lakh to each of the families of the deceased. He had also reportedly promised Rs 5,000 per month towards the education of a surviving child in one of the affected families. However, the families claim that none of these assurances from Raj Bhavan have materialised.

Samirul Islam, who lost his son in the mishap, said: “The Governor assured us immediate assistance of Rs 1 lakh and a monthly support of Rs 5,000 for my other child till his education is completed but we have not received anything till date. All four families will meet the Governor on Wednesday to demand what was promised. If we are denied a meeting, we will sit in protest on the road in front of his residence.”

Kanaiyalal Agarwal, president of the North Dinajpur TMC committee, confirmed that the families had not received the Governor’s promised aid.