Chopra: Four people arrested on charges of attacking cops

Raiganj: Police have arrested four persons, including two women, for their alleged involvement in the attack on policemen at Amtala in Chopra, North Dinajpur. They were produced at the Islampur Sub-Divisional court on Friday.



The arrested include Miraj Alam, Hasibur Rahaman, Kashmira Begum and Mairuna Khatun. In the wee hours of Wednesday a police team had conducted a raid at Amtala village in a bid to arrest Bir Mohammad, a notorious criminal. When police reached near his house, some miscreants armed with sharp weapons attacked them.

Sub Inspector Pobitra Kundu and assistant Sub-Inspector Debasish Poddar of Chopra Police Station received serious injuries. A constable Kaushik Biswas and the driver of police vehicle Mahamad Salim were also injured. All the injured are undergoing treatment in a nursing home in Siliguri. The miscreants also vandalised a police vehicle.

Police conducted raids and arrested three miscreants on Thursday.

The fourth person was arrested on Friday morning. Other accused persons are absconding. Police are conducting continuous raids in the region to trace their whereabouts and nab them.

Jobby Thomas, Superintendent of Police of Islampur Police District, said: “We are still conducting intensive raids. The other accused persons will be arrested soon.”