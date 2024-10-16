Chopra: Five huts gutted

Raiganj: In a tragic incident, five huts belonging to two families were completely gutted in a fire that broke out late Monday night at Daspara under the Chopra Police Station area in North Dinajpur district. All household items were destroyed. Livestock also perished in the blaze.



The fire, which broke out from the house of Moqtar Alam, a farmer, quickly spread to the neighbouring huts, engulfing the property of two other families. Despite the efforts of locals and firefighters, it took nearly three hours to bring the fire under control.

Jillar Rahaman, the Upa Pradhan of Daspara Gram Panchayat (GP), stated: “They lost everything, including household articles and cash. We have informed the BDO of Chopra about the incident and requested immediate assistance for the families.” Fire service officials confirmed that the cause of the fire remains unknown and an investigation has been initiated to determine its origin.