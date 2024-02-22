Chopra deaths: State to give Rs 2L each to families of victims

The Mamata Banerjee government has decided to provide compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the family of the four children of Chopra in North Dinajpur who allegedly died after falling into a ditch that was being constructed by the BSF.

Banerjee a few days back had demanded strong action against BSF in connection with the death of the 4 children. State Finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharjee and state Environment minister Golam Rabbani went and met the bereaved families under the instruction of Banerjee.

Governor CV Ananda Bose also visited Chopra and announced to give Rs 1 lakh each to the family members of the victims.

Earlier, the ruling party in Bengal provided Rs 3 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased as per the direction of Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.