Chopra deaths: Guv announces Rs 1L each to victims’ families

Raiganj: West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose visited Chetnagach in Chopra, North Dinajpur district on Tuesday to meet the families of the four deceased children and assured them that justice would be delivered. He announced Rs 1 lakh each to the victim families as immediate assistance.



The Governor also had a talk with the BSF officials. Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders met the Governor and submitted a memorandum to him.

C V Anandaa Bose said: “The death of the four children is really painful and it disturbed all of us. I heard the grievances of the victim families, public leaders and parents. Both short term and long term assistance will be given to victim families. I had a talk with BSF officials. BSF is also taking positive steps with regards to grievances of people there. A report of Chetnagach will be sent to the Union Home department. My findings will also be brought to the notice of my constitutional colleague — the state Chief Minister. We will do the needful to ensure that justice is delivered.” TMC leaders, including Ghulam Rabbani, minister of the state Minority department, Hamidul Rahaman, MLA Chopra and Kanaiyalal Agarwal, president of North Dinajpur TMC committee submitted a memorandum to the Governor urging him for government jobs for a member of the family of each victim. They also sought that the BSF officials who were responsible for this incident, be brought to book.

The victim families, locals and TMC leaders informed the Governor that BSF without informing the local administration were extending the high drain without any safety measures.

Samirul Islam whose child died, said: “The Governor assured us of immediate assistance of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5000 per month to my other child till his education is complete. We hail from poor families. I have a physically-challenged brother. I wanted him to provide my brother a job and sought punishment against all the BSF officials who are responsible for this disaster.”

Kanaiyalal Agarwal said: “We submitted a memorandum seeking the punishment for the BSF officials who were responsible for the deaths and sought jobs for a member from each of the families.” The Governor who was scheduled to depart for Kolkata from Kishanganj in Bihar from Islampur, made a detour and visited the government guest house in Siliguri as well.

Incidentally, four children died in a mudslide in a high drain at Chetnagach in Daspara, close to the Indo-Bangladesh border in North Dinajpur district on Monday morning. A high drain was allegedly being expanded with a JCB machine close to the border road and fell in the jurisdiction of the BSF.