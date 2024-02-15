Chopra: Child rights body to show-cause BSF for negligence

Raiganj: The fact finding team of the State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) has leveled charges of negligence against the BSF leading to the death of four children at Chetnagach in Chopra, North Dinajpur.



The charges were made following a meeting of the team with BSF officials on Wednesday night. The commission initiated a move to issue a show-cause to the BSF. The committee has decided to offer ‘Birangana’ Award to a girl child of a victim’s family who first witnessed the catastrophic incident and informed it to

the villagers.

Incidentally, four children died in a mudslide in a high drain at Chetnagach in Daspara, close to the Indo-Bangladesh border in North Dinajpur district on Monday morning. The high drain in the area under the BSF, was allegedly being expanded with a JCB machine. The deceased include Golam Mustafa (5), Yusuf Ali (6), Mohammad Islam (6) and Taleb Ali (12).

A five-member team of State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) at night on Wednesday met the victims’ families and visited the incident spot at Chetnagach. Then they held a meeting with BSF officials. On Thursday morning, they again met the bereaved families and went to the accident spot.

Tulika Das, chairperson, SCPCR, said: “BSF officials were digging high drains close to the locality without taking any safety measures. In addition, they did not even give any prior information of the matter to the local Panchayat. It proves their negligence and audacity. The federal system of the country does not allow it so they will be show-caused. We will send this report to the state government, Bengal Governor, the authorities of the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights and the Union Home department.” The BSF officials should meet the bereaved families and provide adequate compensation to the families, recommended the SCPCR. “A girl from one of the victim’s family had witnessed the incident and was the first person to inform the villagers. We have decided to confer her with the ‘Birangana’ Award,” added

the chairperson.

On the other hand, dharna and agitation of TMC leaders against BSF hit the third day mark on Thursday.

Hamidul Rahaman, MLA Chopra, said: “BSF already have confessed their faults. They wanted to meet us but we have asked them to meet our state leaders. We demand that they provide adequate compensation to the victims’ families. Our agitation against BSF will continue.”