Chopra: Child dies after falling in hole dug up for water project

Raiganj: Juniat Ali, a three-year-old child died after falling into a hole dug up for a water project at Babunpara of Ghennigaon under Chopra Police Station of North Dinajpur district on Tuesday afternoon.



On February 12, 2024, four children died in a mudslide from a high drain being dug up by the BSF at Chetnaguchh. The residents are panic-stricken following these two catastrophic incidents. The locals demanded action against the construction company. A construction company has started laying pipelines for supplying drinking water to houses, under the Central government scheme at Babunpara in Ghinnigaon.

An uncovered deep hole was left after boring, close to the house of Jundadul Hoque. The child while playing, suddenly fell into the hole. After a few minutes, the locals and police rescued the child and sent him to a local hospital where the child was declared dead.

Khairul Islam, a local said: “After boring a pipe, a cave-like opening, around six feet deep, was left open. We demand that the officials take stern action against them. Otherwise we will launch a protest movement. Jobby Thomas, SP of Islampur Police district said: “A case has been started and a probe is underway.”