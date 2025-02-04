Chopra BDO assures assistance to family with four disabled members

Raiganj: Chopra Block Development Officer (BDO) Samir Kumar Mandal met a physically challenged man, Mahammad Hafijuddin, a resident of Kalikapur in North Dinajpur district who is struggling to support his three minor daughters, all of whom are disabled, at their

residence on Sunday.

Hafijuddin, suffering from a chronic illness, has lost his ability to work, leaving the family in a severe financial crisis. Mandal visited their residence to assess their situation. He provided the family with essential food grains and vegetables.

During the visit, one of the minor girls was handed over a handicapped certificate by the BDO. Additionally, the other two daughters of the man were not receiving their entitled handicapped pension. The BDO took proactive steps to fill up their application forms at their home, ensuring their submission under the Duare Sarkar initiative.

Expressing his gratitude, Hafijuddin said: “We are relieved that the BDO visited us, provided food grains and assured us of government assistance soon.”

The BDO stated: “After hearing about their condition, we visited the family and took necessary steps to ensure they receive all government benefits including handicapped pension and certificate. Aids like wheelchairs to be provided to a girl of this family from Saksham Jaipur foot camp to be held on February 14... local Gram Panchayat has also been instructed to support the family in every possible way.”