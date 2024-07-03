Chopra assault incident: One more person arrested

Raiganj: Police arrested another youth, Amirul Islam, in connection with the case in which a woman and a youth were beaten up in Chopra, North Dinajpur. The accused was arrested on Tuesday night from his house at Nakkathi Village in Chopra. He was identified from the video clip that went viral on social media.



On Wednesday morning, he was produced at the Islampur Sub-Divisional Court from where he was remanded to police custody for five days. Previously, police had arrested one Tajmul Islam in connection with this case. After producing him in the court on Monday, the police had also taken him in their custody for five days for questioning and investigation. Police reportedly have identified other persons involved in this case, by watching the viral video clip of the incident.

TMC leaders condemned the incident and urged the police to arrest all the persons involved. State TMC committee show-caused Hamidul Rahaman, the TMC MLA of Chopra, on Tuesday. TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had a talk with Hamidul Rahaman about the present law and order

situation in Chopra.

Hamidul Rahaman MLA Chopra said: “Chief Minister wanted to know the present law and order situation of Chopra from me. She also directed me to remain watchful of any such incident.

I have been relaying the Chief Minister’s directives to all Gram Panchayat members of Chopra Block. All the persons involved in this case will be punished.”

Jobby Thomas, Superintendent of Police of Islampur Police District, said: “We have arrested another person Amirul Islam in connection with this case.

All those who are involved in this incident will be arrested soon.”