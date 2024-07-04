Chopra assault case: Cops arrest two more persons

Raiganj: Police have arrested two more persons in connection with the case in which a woman and a youth were beaten up in Chopra, North Dinajpur. They have been identified as Tahirul Islam and Abdul Wab, residents of Lakkhipur village in Chopra.



Jobby Thomas, Superintendent of Police of Islampur Police District, confirmed: “On Wednesday night we arrested two persons in connection with the Chopra case.”

Police produced them at the Islampur Sub-Divisional Court on Thursday from where they were remanded to police custody for five days. Previously, police had arrested Tajmul Islam and Amirul Islam in connection with this case. The accused have been identified from a video clip of the incident that had gone viral.

On Thursday morning, a four-member team of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) reached Chopra and met the victims. Later, they inspected the spot at Dighalgaon where the woman and the youth were beaten. Then they visited Lakkhipur Gram Panchayat office and had a talk with the Panchayat officials. The team members abstained from talking to mediapersons. Relatives of the victims informed that they had urged the team to take action against the persons who had recorded the video clip and made it viral thereby causing great humility to the victims and their families.

In another incident, some locals waved black flags at Suvendu Adhikari, BJP MLA, at Panishala in Raiganj when he was travelling to Subashganj to attend an election campaign for the BJP candidate in the Raiganj Assembly by-elections. The agitating crowd also torched his effigy. The Assembly by-elections in Raiganj will be held on July 10. “Suvendu Adhikari visited Raiganj and encouraged hooligans to indulge in booth capturing and exploding bombs during Raiganj Municipality elections. Residents of Raiganj love peace. We will not allow him to disturb peace during the Raiganj Assembly by-elections. So we wanted him to go back,” stated an agitator.