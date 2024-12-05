Chopra: Another held in tab scam case

Raiganj: Police have got another breakthrough in the Tab scam case with the arrest of a key suspect from the Chopra area in North Dinajpur district late Wednesday night.

The accused, identified as Mehebub Alam, a resident of Daspara, was apprehended by a joint operation conducted by the Asansol Cyber Police Station and the Islampur Police District. This latest arrest has raised the total number of individuals arrested in connection with the scam from North Dinajpur to 18. A senior official from the Islampur Police District confirmed that Alam was produced in the Islampur Sub-Divisional Court on Thursday, where officials sought transit remand for further investigation.