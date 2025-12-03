Chopra: 9 injured over land dispute

Raiganj: Nine persons were injured in a violent clash between two families over the possession of a homestead plot at Mulukdangi under Chopra Police Station, North Dinajpur on Wednesday morning. Several houses were also damaged during the confrontation.

According to local sources, a long-standing dispute existed over a 22-acre plot between the families of Dhanbar Ali and Rejaul Haque. The situation escalated when members of Dhanbar Ali’s family attempted to construct a toilet on the disputed land. Members of the opposite group allegedly obstructed the construction work, leading to an altercation that quickly turned violent. Both sides reportedly attacked each other with sharp weapons and pelted stones.

Five members of Rejaul Haque’s family and four from Dhanbar Ali’s family sustained injuries and were admitted to a local hospital for treatment. Police reached the spot soon after receiving information and brought the situation under control. Tension continues to prevail in the locality.

Rejaul Haque claimed: “This plot has been in our possession for a long time. On Wednesday when they suddenly tried to construct a toilet, we requested them to stop, but they attacked us, injuring five of our family members.”

Dhanbar Ali stated: “We legally purchased this land in 2018. However, Rejaul and his family are illegally trying to occupy it. Today they attacked us and injured four of our family members. “

Suraj Thapa, Inspector Incharge of Chopra police station stated: “Police are continuing patrolling in the locality. An investigation has been started on the incident.”