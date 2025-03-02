Chopra: 5 held for aiding escape of convict from police custody

Raiganj: Police arrested five women from Kalikapur in Chopra, North Dinajpur on Saturday night on charges of snatching a criminal from police custody. They were produced at the Islampur Sub Divisional Court on Sunday.

It is reported that police on Saturday morning had raided Kalikapur in Chopra where they arrested a criminal Mojibur Rahaman charged under the Arms Act.

In a dramatic turn of events, a group of locals, including some women, forcefully took away the criminal from police custody when he was being put into a

police van. Police were also manhandled by them. Four policemen were hurt. While escaping, he reportedly fired several rounds in the air and fled. Upon receiving information about the situation, Suraj Thapa, the Inspector in-charge (IC) of Chopra Police Station, led a large contingent of officers to the scene.

To disperse the unruly crowd and restore order, the police resorted to lathicharge. The police also raided the house of Mojibur Rahaman and recovered firearms and some bow and arrows. Suraj Thapa said: “Five women were arrested on Saturday night in connection with the escape of the convict.

They have been produced to court on Sunday. Mojibur Rahaman is still absconding. We have started a combing operation to make him arrested soon.”