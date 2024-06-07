Chopra: 3 TMC supporters injured in ‘attack by BJP’

Raiganj: Three Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters were injured when alleged BJP-backed miscreants armed with lethal weapons and daggers attacked them at Bhoisvita village under Chopra Police Station areas of North Dinajpur district on Thursday.

They are undergoing treatment in Islampur Super Specialty Hospital with serious head injuries. The three have been identified as Prakash Singh, Arun Roy and Kalimohan Singh.

Tension spread in the locality following the incident.Hamidur Rahaman, TMC MLA of Chopra, said: “The TMC candidate for the Darjeeling seat had a huge lead from Chopra this year.

The three TMC members, including Prakash Singh, were thanking the people of Bhaisvita village for this lead. Immediately some miscreants backed by BJP armed with lethal weapons and daggers attacked them.

All of them received serious head injuries. We have urged the police to arrest the assailants immediately and take necessary action.” Basudev Sarkar, president of North Dinajpur BJP committee, claimed: “This is a fallout of an internal clash of TMC. We had no connection with this clash.”