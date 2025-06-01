Chopra: 10 injured in violent land dispute clash

Raiganj: A violent altercation over a land dispute between two families in Kathalbari, under Chopra Police Station in North Dinajpur district, resulted in injuries to 10 individuals on Saturday afternoon. The confrontation escalated as both parties engaged in stone-pelting and wielded sharp weapons. The injured were promptly transported to Islampur Sub-Divisional Hospital, with three critically wounded individuals later shifted to North Bengal Medical

College & Hospital in Siliguri for advanced treatment. According to local sources, the dispute traces back several years when Motiur Rahaman sold approximately five decimals of his homestead land to Mohammad Ainuddin. Recently, Ainuddin allegedly constructed huts extending beyond the purchased area, encroaching upon Rahaman’s remaining property. Despite arbitration meetings held within the village to resolve the issue, Ainuddin reportedly refused to vacate the unauthorised portion. Tensions culminated on Saturday afternoon when Rahaman’s family protested the encroachment, leading to a heated argument that rapidly devolved into a physical clash. Suraj Thapa, Inspector in-charge of Chopra Police Station, stated: “No arrests have been made yet. An investigation is underway and police patrolling has been intensified in the locality to prevent further incidents.”