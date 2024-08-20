‘Chokh’ director Utpalendu Chakraborty passes away at 76

KOLKATA: On Tuesday, National Award-winning director Utpalendu Chakraborty passed away around 5.50 pm at his residence in Regent Park, Kolkata. He was 76 and suffered a heart attack. His long-time associate, Jyotirmaya Dutta, confirmed the news.



Condoling his death, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a post on X said: “Sad at the demise of eminent Film Director Utpalendu Chakrabarty. His films were critically acclaimed and received distinguished awards. His demise will create void in our film industry. My condolences to his family and friends.”

Chakraborty, known for cinematic gems like ‘Chokh’ and ‘Debshishu’, was dealing with several health problems. He injured his hip in a fall, underwent surgery and was suffering from lung infections, memory loss, prostate issues and COPD. Although he was recovering at home after being in the hospital, his health remained poor. The state government covered his treatment expenses. After his demise, state minister Aroop Biswas visited his home to pay his respects. The director was living alone for quite some time. A few well-wishers, including Dr Arghya Mukhopadhyay and Jyotirmaya Dutta, stepped in to support the veteran filmmaker. Although he began his career as a teacher, Chakraborty’s true passion lay in cinema. He was actively involved in politics during his student years and spent time among the tribals in Purulia. In the 1980s, Chakraborty directed several highly acclaimed films, including ‘Maynatodonto’, ‘Chokh’, and ‘Debshishu’. ‘Chokh’ won the National Awards for Best Film and Best Director. The poster for ‘Chokh’ was designed by none other than Satyajit Ray.

Chakraborty was married twice, but had long been separated from his wife, director and activist Satarupa Sanyal. His two daughters, actress Ritabhari Chakraborty and Chitrangada Satarupa, often expressed how it was their mother who raised them. In fact, Chitrangada chooses not to use her father’s surname, opting instead to go by her mother’s name.