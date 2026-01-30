Chitpore fire kills man amid spate of blazes in city

Kolkata: Amid the tragic incident of fire at Nazirabad in Narendrapur that had claimed more than 21 lives, another incident of fire was reported in the Chitpore area late on Thursday night, where a man was killed after he sustained severe burn injuries.



According to sources, around 12:40 am on Thursday, a fire broke out at a hut located at 23/H/2, BT Road in the Chitpore area. Some local residents spotted the flames and alerted the other occupants in the adjacent huts. Within moments, the fire started spreading.

Three fire tenders reached the spot promptly and began firefighting operations. During the rescue efforts, firefighters pulled out a man identified as Anand Sagar Shaw (48), a resident of a neighbouring hut, who had suffered severe burn injuries. He was rushed to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The blaze was brought under control around 2:45 am. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, another fire broke out on Thursday night at an outlet of a popular biriyani chain, Shimla Biriyani, near the Lake Town VIP Road Crossing.

Sources said flames were noticed around 9:30 pm inside the roll-cooking counter, prompting the deployment of two fire tenders. State Fire and Emergency Services minister Sujit Bose also rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control after nearly an hour, and no injuries were reported.