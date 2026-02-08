Chiranjeet hints retirement; BJP’s Bishnuprasad quits citing leadership resentment

Kolkata: On the last day of the Assembly Session ahead of the 2026 Bengal polls, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Barasat MLA and veteran actor Chiranjeet Chakraborty sparked fresh political speculation by hinting at his retirement from active politics.

In a separate announcement, Kurseong BJP MLA Bishnuprasad Sharma said the day marked his final appearance in the House as a legislator, stating categorically that he would not contest the 2026 Assembly elections on a BJP ticket.

“For the past 15 years, I have been in politics and have had the opportunity to come very close to people. I have seen both smiles and tears,” Chakraborty said. He maintained that he tried to contribute as much as possible during this period, but now he feels the time is ripe to retire.

Chakraborty said he wants to focus on painting and other creative pursuits, noting that age and physical limits make today’s demanding politics difficult, and added that younger leaders should be given space.

However, he said the final decision on his political future rests with TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee. Calling her the “liberating force of Bengal,” he said he holds her in the highest regard and would not go against

her wishes.

“I have conveyed my thoughts to her. Now the decision is entirely hers,” he added.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Kurseong MLA Bishnuprasad Sharma said his decision not to contest on a BJP ticket stemmed from deep resentment against both the party’s central and state leadership. He told reporters that promises made in the BJP’s election manifesto for the hill region were not fulfilled, leading to widespread public disappointment.

He specifically referred to the long-standing Gorkha demand for a Permanent Political Solution (PPS), alleging prolonged delay and inaction by the Centre. He further accused a section of the party of sidelining him whenever he raised issues related to the interests of the Hill or the demand for a separate state.

He, however, did not rule out the possibility of aligning with a regional or like-minded political force .