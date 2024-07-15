Chinsurah: Youth dies from electrocution

Kolkata: A youth died due to electrocution while fetching water from a deep tubewell in Chinsurah of Hooghly on Sunday morning.

Sources said, the youth identified as Akash Sinha, a resident of Taldanga Dutta Colony at Ward 22 of Chinsurah Municipality, was preparing to appear in the examination for joining the police force. Everyday he along with his friends used to run for a few kilometers in the Krishi Khamar area of Chinsurah. After the run, they used to fetch water from a deep tubewell for bathing.

Like other days, Sinha on Sunday followed the same routine and was about to fetch water from a tubewell. As soon as he touched the iron made tubewell he got electrocuted as a naked wire was in touch with the handle. Seeing Sinha getting electrocuted, his friend managed to separate him from the tubewell and took him to Chinsurah Imambara Hospital where he was declared brought dead. Police have recovered the body and sent it for autopsy.