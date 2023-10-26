Chinsurah boy clinches 2 prestigious awards for innovation in science & film-making

Kolkata: Abhigyan Kishore Das, a resident of Narkel Bagan in Chinsurah, has bagged two consecutive awards from the Government of India and the Philadelphia International Youth Film Festival during the festive season.



On the eve of Mahalaya, he was awarded with a national award. Das received a medal, a certificate and Rs one lakh. Within days of receiving it from the Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on May 13 ( before Lakshmi Puja), he received the award for directing a documentary which was based on the life of Pandit Madhusudan Gupta. Das, a student of class XI of Hooghly Collegiate School has received 250 dollars, a medal, a certificate, three merchandise t-shirts, and a written evaluation of the judge.

Abhigyan received the national award for his innovation. He invented two separate devices that protect against Coronavirus and reduce vehicle pollution, respectively. He is the youngest to win this award.

Das said that from last year’s Puja to the beginning of this year, he had a bad time as despite being shortlisted he narrowly missed out on a national award. Also, he missed out on the invitation to go to the US.

In February, Das won the first prize in the documentary category at the Philadelphia International Youth Film Festival. Festival officials invited him to speak at the filmmakers’ panel at the Germantown School in Downtown Philadelphia. In the absence of Das, his representatives from Philadelphia attended the programme.