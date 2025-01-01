Chinmoy Das’ lawyer urges Kunal Ghosh to arrange meet with CM

Kolkata: Rabindranath Ghosh, Bangladeshi lawyer who has decided to defend arrested ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh’ courts, held a meeting with Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh on Tuesday where he expressed a desire to meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The veteran lawyer also narrated the situation in Bangladesh to Kunal Ghosh who met him at his residence. The lawyer earlier called Kunal Ghosh expressing his wish to meet him (Kunal). The duo spoke for an hour at the house of the septuagenarian lawyer’s son in Barrackpore. Rabindranath is in Kolkata on a medical visa. “Earlier I had wished to represent him before the court on the hearing day but my illness forced me to stay back here,” the lawyer said on the bail of Das. Speaking to the media after the meeting, the lawyer said Bangladesh doesn’t have an elected government and the caretaker government has no right to change the Constitution.

He has already apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the current situation in Bangladesh. He also wants to discuss with the Bengal Chief Minister the precarity of the minority community in Bangladesh. He sought Kunal Ghosh’s intervention for the meet-up. Kunal Ghosh said he would try his level best to arrange for the meeting.