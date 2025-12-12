Chingrighata Metro logjam: HC pushes state–RVNL talks

Kolkata: The state government has told the Calcutta High Court that it is prepared to hold another round of talks with RVNL to break the Chingrighata deadlock and expedite completion of the Metro’s Orange Line project.

The Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul cautioned against further delay. “Enough time has already been lost. We hope this meeting yields positive results in the interest of a much larger public good,” the court said.

A meeting has been scheduled at Metro Bhavan at 5pm on December 17, with the Advocate General slated to attend, the state said in its report.

RVNL earlier informed the Bench that work on a 366-metre stretch between Beleghata and Gour Kishore Ghosh stations remains stalled because Kolkata Police has not issued the required road-closure permission. The agency said the delay persists despite assurances given at an earlier official meeting convened on the court’s orders.

According to RVNL, representatives of the state government, Kolkata Police and Metro Railway had met as directed by the High Court.

At that meeting, state and police officials had agreed to reserve a Saturday and Sunday in November for a full shutdown of the Chingrighata crossing to enable erection of the remaining metro piers. However, no No Objection Certificate was issued afterwards.