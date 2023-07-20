Chinese nat’l held from Indo-Nepal border

Siliguri: The SSB jawans apprehended a Chinese national from the Indo-Nepal border at Panitanki area on Wednesday while he was entering India from Nepal illegally.



The accused has been identified as Yongxin Peng (39 years). Proof of Chinese citizenship and a fake identity card of Nepal were recovered from him.

The fake document showed the Chinese national as a resident of Kavrepalanchok in Nepal. Later, he was handed over to the Kharibari police.

On Thursday, the police sent the accused to the Siliguri Sub-Divisional Court and started investigation into the incident.

Along with police, the intelligence department of the Indian Army has also started an investigation into the movement of the Chinese citizen. Why the Chinese national wanted to enter India and what was his motive, is being probed.

Incidentally, in February, two Chinese nationals were arrested while trying to illegally enter India through the same Panitanki border.