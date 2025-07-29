Chinese man held along Nepal border

Siliguri: The Border Interaction Team of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)’s 41st Battalion apprehended a Chinese national along the India-Nepal border near Panitanki on Monday.

The individual was intercepted by the SSB unit’s ‘C’ Company during routine checks at the New Bridge along the Indo-Nepal Trade and Transit Route — one of the most sensitive checkpoints in Darjeeling district.

SSB personnel grew suspicious after noticing irregularities in the man’s identification documents.

Upon further inspection, the suspect was found carrying two Swiss passports issued under different names — Khamritshang Tseten Gurme and Sengeytsang Karma Jimi — along with a forged Nepali citizenship card. These discrepancies immediately raised serious concerns about the suspect’s true identity and intent.

“This apprehension sends a strong message that our borders are under constant surveillance and any suspicious movement will be dealt with firmly,” said an SSB official.

SSB later handed him over to the Kharibari police, who arrested and booked him under the Foreigners Act. The accused has been produced at the Siliguri Court on Tuesday. Further investigation into the incident is going on.