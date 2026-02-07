Chinese Consulate General hosts New Year reception

KOLKATA: The Chinese Consulate General in Kolkata recently hosted the 2026 Chinese New Year or Spring Festival reception. More than 400 guests, including Consul General Xu Wei attended the event at a city hotel.



Consul General Xu highlighted China’s economic and social development achievements and the progress of China-India relations in 2025. He also mentioned how, after 15 years, China participated at the recently-concluded 49th International Kolkata Book Fair.

“Many Indian friends expressed their desire to see more Chinese publications. Just a few days back, the Chinese films featured at the Kolkata International Children’s Film Festival received widespread acclaim,” he said.

Looking ahead to 2026, Consul General Xu stated that China will continue to pursue high-quality development, and that China-India cooperation will advance with more solid and steady steps.

During the reception, a promotional video depicting the cultural features of the Chinese New Year was presented. Also colourful dragon dance and martial arts performances were organized.