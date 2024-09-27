China-bound flight diverted to Kolkata airport

Kolkata: An Iraqi Airways flight was diverted to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport, due to a medical emergency on Wednesday night after a passenger fell inside the aircraft and was later declared “brought dead” at the hospital.

According to information shared by Airports Authority of India (AAI), Eastern Region, on September 25, at about 10:12 pm an Iraqi Airways flight no IA-473 bound for Guangzhou (China) from Baghdad got diverted to Kolkata with 100 passengers and 15 crew.

The flight landed safely at 10:18 pm and was parked at bay no.07. All concerned were informed. The Airport Health Organisation (APHO) medical team responded and attended to a female passenger, identified as Deran Sameer Ahmed (16), an Iraqi national, who suddenly fell inside the aircraft 30 minutes before landing. The APHO checked the passenger and found no pulse.

“The doctor referred the passenger to the nearest hospital for further evaluation. Later, at about 01:18 hrs, the said passengers along with two co-passengers were offloaded and after completion of due formalities, exited from OPS gate No.05 by AAI ambulance and further shifted to near Charnock Hospital by AAI ambulance,” the statement read. “Later, the diverted flight departed for its destination with 97 passengers and 15 crew at around 01:49 hrs,” it was shared.

Meanwhile, it was shared that based on written information by a doctor of a city hospital, an unnatural death case has been started over the death of the passenger.