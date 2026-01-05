Chilly feel despite rising mercury — what’s behind it?

Kolkata: Kolkata woke up on Sunday to a chill in the air that seemed at odds with official temperature readings. According to the latest bulletin, the minimum temperature sat around 15 °C, slightly above normal for this time of year. Yet residents reported feeling unusually cold throughout the day — with many describing conditions as biting and uncomfortable despite the thermometers showing a gentle rise.

Meteorologists from the Alipore weather office point to a combination of atmospheric factors that explain this apparent contradiction. Over the past week, Kolkata’s minimum temperatures have gradually climbed from around 11 °C to nearly 15 °C, alleviating some of the deep winter lows.

However, persistent cloudy skies and fog have inhibited direct sunshine, which under clear winter conditions would be expected to warm the air and ground. Without sunshine’s full influence, the atmosphere remains cold and damp, amplifying the sensation of cold even as the measured temperature rises slightly.

Another key factor is the northwesterly winds that continue to blow over the city. These winds bring cooler air from inland areas and can make outdoor conditions feel colder than the actual temperature suggests. On foggy afternoons, this breeze carries a penetrating chill that many residents perceive as stronger than what official numbers imply.

The fog and cloud cover also play a role in limiting daytime warming. With the sun’s heat partially blocked, temperatures remain lower near the surface, and people feel the cold more intensely — a common phenomenon in winter months when the sky stays overcast.

Looking ahead, weather forecasters predict that temperatures may drop again over the next few days, with highs and lows remaining a few degrees below seasonal averages.

Dense fog warnings have been issued for parts of northern Bengal, and similar chilly conditions are expected to continue across Kolkata and adjacent districts.

Overall, while the thermometer may show slightly higher numbers, the combination of fog, cloudiness, and cold winds keeps Kolkata shivering through this winter spell.