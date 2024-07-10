Child’s death sparks tension

Siliguri: Chaos erupted after an accident that left a four-year-old child dead and injured a seven-year-old child in Hussainpur of Phansidewa block in Darjeeling on Tuesday night. In protest, locals blocked National Highway number 31 and burnt tyres. On Wednesday too, the locals staged a protest by keeping the child’s body in the village for a few hours, demanding the immediate arrest of the tractor driver.

The deceased has been identified as Ashiyan Khan. Aman Khan is critically injured. The accident occurred on Tuesday night when the children, returning home from a shop, were run over by the tractor.

After the incident, furious locals staged a protest by blocking the national highway at Muraliganj in Phansidewa and alleged that the tractor was illegally transporting sand from Mahananda River. Police arrived at the scene to address the situation. Following assurances from the authorities, the blockade was lifted after approximately three hours. Till the report was filed, the tractor driver was absconding. Police have started a search for the driver.