Child’s death: Protest erupts as accused still unarrested

Jalpaiguri: In the case of the death of a minor in the Jalpaiguri district, the accused has not been arrested yet. Local residents gheraoed the Jalpaiguri Kotwali Police Station in protest on Monday, alleging negligence in investigation. The Jalpaiguri Kotwali Police assured that probe is underway.



On October 16, the body of an eighth-grade student was found from her house in Jalpaiguri Sadar Block. The minor’s family filed a written complaint, naming a youth as the alleged perpetrator. However, the family claimed that despite days passing since the complaint, the accused was not apprehended. Frustrated by the delay, local residents staged a protest. The father of the deceased minor contended that the youth, likely over 18, was harassing his daughter for six months via the cell phone.