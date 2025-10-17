Child’s body found 13 days after floods

Jalpaiguri: After 13 days of being missing, the body of a child was recovered in Nagrakata, a district still reeling from the devastating floods of October 5.

The tragedy struck the Nayek family from Model Village, where both a mother and her daughter lost their lives.

Four-year-old Niviyas Nayek, who had been swept away during the floods, was found dead on Friday in a bamboo thicket near Bimal Jhora along the riverbank. Her father, Akash Nayek, who was also swept away during the deluge, was rescued. The day after the flood, the bodies of Niviyas’s mother, Manju Nayek (32), and her elder sister, Nivriti Nayek (8), were recovered. The loss of three members has left Akash Nayek devastated.

The Nagrakata floods claimed a total of 12 lives, including 11 in Model Village and one in Luksan. Nagrakata BDO, Pankaj Konar, confirmed the recovery of

Niviyas’s body on Friday.