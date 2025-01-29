Children’s Book Trust to adopt ‘Look East’ policy

KOLKATA: The Children’s Book Trust, which is participating at the 48th International Kolkata Book Fair, has launched an aggressive marketing campaign with its ‘Look East’ policy in eastern and north-eastern states including Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Meghalaya and Assam, where its internal survey shows that in these states parents and their children are still willing to buy and read books.

“Looking at the enthusiastic response in the fairs here and based on our internal survey, we are mulling over opening bookstores designed as children’s fun zones in prominent eastern Indian cities with engaging activities for children.

The idea is to deviate children from excessive use of mobile phones and engage them in good books that represent Indian cultural and moral values as well as physical games and fun activities,” said Robinder Nath Sachdeva, trustee, of the Children’s Book Trust.