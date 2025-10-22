Children rescued, accused held after abduction attempt

BALURGHAT: Panic gripped Balurghat on Kali Puja day after an alleged attempt to abduct two children triggered chaos across several villages. Police acted swiftly to rescue the children and arrest the accused within hours of the incident.

The accused, identified as Suman Mahato, a resident of Kundu Colony in Balurghat, has been taken into police custody for interrogation. According to police sources, Mahato travelled about 15 kilometres from his home on a motorbike to Boyrakuri village in the Patiram area, where three tribal children were grazing goats.

He reportedly began conversing with them and later tried to lure them by showing videos on his mobile phone. Two of the children were allegedly taken away on his bike. When the children went missing, panic spread rapidly through the village.

Patiram police were immediately informed and a district-wide naka checking operation was launched. A large police contingent, led by DSP (Headquarters) Bikram Prasad and OC of Patiram Police Station Satkar Sangbo, rushed to the area. Acting promptly, police rescued the two missing children from Najirpur and detained the accused.

As news of the incident spread, hundreds of angry villagers surrounded the police at the spot, demanding that the accused be handed over to them. However, DSP Bikram Prasad managed to pacify the mob and ensured the safe transfer of the accused to the police station, preventing a possible lynching.

After the medical examination, the two children were handed over to their families. Speaking to reporters, DSP Prasad said: “We acted immediately and rescued the children. Though no clear evidence of abduction has been found yet, the investigation is in progress.” One of the children’s relatives, Robin Murmu, stated that one of the three children returned to the village and informed them that an unknown youth had taken the others away after showing them videos on his phone.