Child who swallowed coin gets immediate medical attention

Kolkata: ‘Sebaashray’ health camp helped a child overcome life-threatening medical emergency on Thursday. A 7-year-old child who swallowed a coin was immediately given medical attention through the initiative of the Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee. Swift action was taken.

The camp, located in Basuldanga in Diamond Harbour, provided crucial medical support, underscoring the importance of accessible healthcare facilities and the initiative’s commitment to offering life-saving assistance to those in need. The patient was later transferred to the Diamond Harbour Medical College.

The medical emergency was averted as the 7-year-old child, who had swallowed a coin while playing, received timely medical intervention through Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek

Banerjee’s initiative. Expressing gratitude for the timely assistance, Hossain Khan, the father of the child, said: “My son swallowed a coin while playing. We brought him to the Basuldanga Sebaashray camp, where the doctors referred him to the Diamond Harbour Super Specialty Hospital.

There, we received full support and care. I am deeply grateful and extend my thanks to Honourable MP Abhishek Banerjee.”

Trinamool Congress in a post on X said: “A heart-stopping moment was averted at the #Sebaashray camp when a seven-year-old child from Diamond Harbour accidentally swallowed a coin.

Thanks to the prompt intervention of the doctors, the child was swiftly referred to Diamond Harbour Medical College for treatment. We’re relieved to share that he is fully recovered and healthy once again.”

On the 8th day of the camps, 34,506 patients were served while diagnostic tests were performed on 20,068 people. Around 23,781 people received free medicines. About 269 critical cases were referred to for advanced care.

Banerjee’s brainchild ‘Sebaashray’ health camps in Diamond Harbour have served more than 1 lakh patients in the first seven days setting a new record.

On the 7th day of the camp on Wednesday, around 30,000 patients have been provided with medical assistance.