Siliguri: A one-and-a-half-year-old child died after slipping into an under-construction soak pit built by the local Gram Panchayat at Deburam Jote area in Kharibari. The deceased was identified as Sameer. On Friday, he was playing with his mother when he accidentally slipped into the soak pit and fell unconscious. The child was immediately rescued and rushed to Batasi Primary Health Centre where doctor declared him brought dead.